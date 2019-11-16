TikTok is quietly testing a new feature that makes it easier for influencers to make money from their followers

TikTok is testing a new feature for some users that lets them link to online shops in their bio or directly from their posts.

The feature, first reported by AdWeek, mirrors similar functions on Instagram.

If rolled out widely, the social commerce features would make it easier for TikTok influencers to make money from their followers on the app.

TikTok is now letting some US users add links in their bio and posts, which can direct their followers to shopping sites or any other destination, AdWeek reported.

The new features allow users to add clickable hyperlinks in their bio, as well as social commerce links directly in posts, similar to features on Instagram that let influencers link their followers directly to online stores.

Instagram drew backlash from some influencers in the past week over its decision to test hiding the number of “likes” on posts. Influencers voiced concern that the move could weaken their leverage over ad deals and sponsorships.

If implemented widely, the new TikTok features could make the video-sharing app far more lucrative for influencers. While TikTok has accumulated more than 1 billion users worldwide, influencers currently don’t find it as profitable as sites like YouTube, where influencers can make ad revenue from posts.

Here’s what the new features look like in action:

Social commerce is a rapidly growing space, especially in markets like China, Southeast Asia, and India. Facebook is already getting in on the business – the tech giant announced in June that it would fund Indian social commerce startup Meesho.

A TikTok spokesperson told Business Insider the platform is “always experimenting with new ways to improve the app experience for our users. Ultimately, we’re focused on ways to inspire creativity, bring joy, and add value for our community.”

