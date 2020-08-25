TikTok is suing the Trump administration over its order to ban the app in the US, arguing there was no due process

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

TikTok said on Monday it was filing a lawsuit against the US government.

The company had said it would challenge Trump’s executive order from August 6, which barred “any transactions” between Americans and TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of suspending the company’s right to due process, and argues that the government lacked the evidence to claim the app was a national security risk.

TikTok is suing the US government.

The lawsuit, which the company said it would file on Monday, challenges an executive order from Donald Trump issued August 6 that bars “any transactions” between Americans and TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance. The company argued in a blog post on its website that the administration ignored TikTok’s right to “due process,” afforded under the Fifth Amendment, by issuing the executive order.

TikTok also alleges that the US government has no evidence to support its accusations the app poses a national-security risk due to its ties to China through ByteDance. The government has alleged that the Chinese government has access to TikTok user data, which it claims it can use to spy on American citizens.

“Now is the time for us to act,” TikTok said in its blog post. “We do not take suing the government lightly, however we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees.”

At time of publishing, TikTok had not yet filed its complaint in the US District Court for the Central District of California. The company said its argument was outlined in Monday’s blog post.

The US government has launched a full-scale offensive against TikTok in recent months, aimed at removing TikTok’s presence in the US. The Trump administration has issued two separate executive orders in recent weeks, but the lawsuit specifically challenges Trump’s first executive order, set to take effect in mid September.

The Trump administration issued the August 6 executive order under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives Trump the authority to declare a national emergency,during which he has “broad authority” to regulate foreign economic transactions citing national-security risks.

However, TikTok challenges the US government’s allegations of TikTok’s national-security risks. TikTok says the executive order fails to afford TikTok “due process” of law because the Trump administration didn’t give the company adequate chance to respond to the accusations, nor did it provide proof of the risks TikTok poses.

TikTok argued it had taken “extraordinary measures” to protect the privacy and security of US users, and called the administration’s national security concerns unfounded.

Although the August 6 executive order sets a deadline of mid September for TikTok, it’s likely company will file some sort of temporary injunction with the court to delay the implementation of the order.

