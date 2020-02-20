Inside the 'creator retreat' for influencers trying to replicate the collaborative success of Hype House and the Vlog Squad and make as much content as possible

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory Photos taken during Creatortopia, a ‘creator retreat’ bringing TikTok stars together to collaborate and create content.

Collaborative houses, such as Hype House and Team 10, have grown in popularity as ways for social media stars to live and work in close proximity for the sake of easily making content together.

A group of TikTok famous siblings, The Skorys, mimicked this idea by hosting a small “creator retreat” in Arizona and bringing together 10 TikTok stars under one roof for a weekend of viral video creation.

Business Insider was given access to photos and stories from the retreat, where creators stayed in a 14-person house and at one point visited an animal sanctuary. The Skorys said they hope to make the trip an annual event.

A group of TikTok stars is imitating the collaborative efforts made possible by groups such as Hype House and Team 10 by creating their own kind of creator get-together.

Ten creators recently rented a house in Arizona together with the intent of making as much content as possible. By living under one roof for a few days, the theory goes, they can bounce ideas of each other and create a flurry of cross-channel content they wouldn’t be able to create on their own. The idea had already become successful for groups of YouTube and Instagram influencers in houses like Hype House and Vlog Squad, and the organisers said they saw opportunity in something similar for TikTok creators.

The event was called Creatortopia, and was organised by the Skorys, a group of four siblings on TikTok and YouTube known for comedy sketches and family-friendly content. Cole Skory, 21, told Business Insider that his siblings hand-picked a group of TikTok stars whom they’d worked with in the past and knew would all get along.

“Me and my siblings had a vision for this really cool event, a dream event we would love to get invited to,” Cole Skory said. “But we didn’t see it in the market, so we decided to create it for ourselves.”

Take a look inside 14-person house the creators rented out and the scenes behind the content that was created from the event and published on TikTok:

The Skorys are a group of four siblings, aged 19 to 28, who have been creating content on YouTube since 2012. They have also gained nearly 2 million followers on their main TikTok channel, where they often post comedy sketches and challenges.

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory From left: Tylor, Eden, Cole, and Gabriella Skory.

The Skory siblings invited six of their friends with TikTok followings to join them for a weekend in Arizona for an event they dubbed “Creatortopia.” The creators picked were similar to the Skorys on TikTok: funny, family-friendly videos.

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory A sign inside the Arizona house welcomed creators to Creatortopia, and had a branded shirt available for each creator in attendance.

“We didn’t want to throw people in a house who didn’t get along,” Cole Skory, 21, told Business Insider. “We wanted cohesiveness in content and personalities … We felt they would each fit with the general content we were looking for.”

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory Top row (from left): Gabriella Skory, Cole Skory, Josh Sadowski, Alex Kawaguchi, Tylor Skory, and Kesley Bourgeois. Bottom row (from left): Erica Cornelius, Ace Crook, Sammie Lewis, and Eden Skory.

The objective to the “creator retreat” was simple: Create an atmosphere where the group of TikTok stars could brainstorm, create, and collaborate. “You create better videos when you work together,” Cole Skory said.

Cole Skory Creators recorded videos through the four-day trip in different parts of the house.

When choosing a location for Creatortopia, the siblings looked for a house that was accessible for everyone to travel to, and was “eye-catching” enough to serve as the background for videos posted on TikTok.

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory The Scottsdale, Arizona, house rented out for Creatortopia.

The Skorys chose a modern, four-bedroom house in Scottsdale, Arizona. “We were trying to find a house that really fit the vibe we were going for,” Cole Skory told Business Insider.

Desert Canuck Homes The kitchen in the Creatortopia house.

The Skorys paid for the 10 total creators to stay at the house, although each creator was responsible for travel and food. Creators travelled to the house from different parts of Arizona, California, and Washington State.

Desert Canuck Homes The living room on the second floor of the Creatortopia house.

The house featured amenities beyond just a nice kitchen and lots of lounging space. With two floors — as well as a pool table — the creators had ample room to film videos that didn’t all have the same background setting.

Desert Canuck Homes The living room on the first floor of the Creatortopia house.

The house also came with several outdoor areas, so creators could take advantage of the sunny weather in Scottsdale, where temperatures were temperate and hovered around the high 60s.

Desert Canuck Homes A view of Scottsdale from the balcony of the house.

The house featured a modern pool and spa, which featured LED lights that made it easier to film content outdoors at night.

Desert Canuck Homes The backyard of the house features a pool and spa (swan not included).

The backyard also included its own full outdoor kitchen and living room setup, including a TV. There was also an outdoor toilet and shower.

Desert Canuck Homes The house’s back patio also included an outdoor TV and kitchen, as well as an outdoor bathroom and shower.

Creators who attended to the retreat received an old-school invitation in the mail. They were told to come with ideas for content, but weren’t told what other creators were invited.

Cole Skory The Skorys siblings arrived early to set up and decorate the Arizona house before the other creators arrived.

The four-day retreat was creating content “basically all day,” said Erica Cornelius, a TikTok star who makes content as @EricaLovessYou. “We got a lot of skits in and did fun videos. We did team building, and lunches and dinners and a lot of Postmates.”

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory Three creators, including two of the Skory siblings, pose in the street.

All of the creators invited are known for their comedy on TikTok, unlike other stars on the platform who have become famous for viral dances or online challenges.

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory The 10 creators are all well-known for their comedy sketches, character impersonations, and parodies.

A few of the creators, including Cornelius, are known for characters that they perform. The collaborative retreat offered these creators a chance for their alter egos to play off each other.

Cole Skory Eden Skory, left, and Josh Sadowski.

For creators who don’t live in Los Angeles or New York, Creatortopia was a rare opportunity for face-to-face collaborations. “It’s easily to get discouraged when you’re creating by yourself sometimes,” Cornelius, who lives in Arizona, said.

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory Sammie Lewis has over 1.5 million TikTok followers.

One of the days was spent taking a trip to the nearby Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, a nonprofit conservatory for reptiles. The creators were given the chance to take pictures with the sanctuary’s snakes — with the help of a trained employee, of course.

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory Josh Sadowski, left, and Kesley Bourgeois were allowed to interact with the reptiles at the sanctuary in the name of content.

So far, it seems that Creatortopia has paid off. TikTok videos tagged with #Creatortopia have already garnered more than 13 million views on the platform.

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory Ace Crook, who has 2 million followers on TikTok.

“We’re trying to create a community of people we can trust and will have your back,” Cole Skory said “No one is using you for clout, or is using the collaborative space to get what they want and leave.”

Cole Skory Cole Skory films a TikTok for Ace Crook.

The Skorys hope that they will be able to make Creatortopia into an event that happens regularly for more collaborative content. However, the siblings say they are aiming even higher: They want to be able to rent a bigger house, invite more people, and even get brands involved.

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory Josh Sadowski records a TikTok at the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary.

“We could make it a really big spectacle, try to make some sort of a more produced theatrical event,” Cole Skory told Business Insider. “It would be really cool if we were able to reach the level of a Hype House or Vlog Squad name, where everyone knows about Creatortopia and wants to get invited to Creatortopia.”

Cole Skory The creators spent ‘basically all day’ creating content for TikTok while they were at Creatortopia.

While the concept of Creatortopia may be similar to that of established squads or collaborative houses, the Skorys’ creator retreat is temporary. This set-up makes Creatortopia itself even more of a “spectacle” when it takes place, Cole Skory said.

Kesley Bourgeois via Cole Skory Sammie Lewis, Josh Sadowski, and Eden Skory.

“Everyone was genuinely so amazing,” Skory said. “We hit the nail on the head.”

Kesley Bourgeois via The Skorys The 10 creators have already accrued more than 13 million views on TikTok videos tagged with #Creatortopia.

