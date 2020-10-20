A TikToker's hack to remove garlic peels in 30 seconds works but it hasn't convinced me to give up my usual method

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Removing garlic from its peel isn’t as easy as it seems.

TikToker Kushi Ali (@k_ali98) shared a video showing how she removes garlic cloves from their peels.

The hack involves microwaving the garlic for 30 seconds.

I tried it and found that it does remove the peel, but it also leaves hot, mushy cloves of garlic behind.

While this method works just fine, I’d recommend rolling the cloves with your hand on your countertop so you don’t compromise their texture.

Home cooks know that peeling garlic is a notoriously tedious task.

Typically, I smash a clove with my knife and peel away the paper-like shell or roll it on a cutting board with the heel of my hand, which I’ve found works even better (though it kind of hurts).

But when I saw a hack that promised peel-free garlic with just the use of a microwave, I had to give it a try.

In the video, which had nearly 4,000 views at the time of writing, TikTok user Kushi Ali (@k_ali98) shows her 249 followers how she gets the task done. First, she places individual cloves into a small bowl. Then, she places the bowl into the microwave and sets it for 30 seconds.

I’ve never heard about microwaving garlic before, but I did the same and hoped for the best.

k_ali98/TikTok and Rachel Askinasi/Insider I followed the video instructions to place my garlic cloves in the microwave.

While in the microwave, I started to hear a hissing sound followed by a large pop and then an intense sizzle. I got nervous that the cloves were going to explode. Thankfully, it didn’t get to that point.

In the video, it looks like the garlic separates perfectly from its wrapping after coming out of the microwave. While I did find three cloves successfully removed from their peels, I also felt how hot and mushy they had become.

k_ali98/TikTok and Rachel Askinasi/Insider The garlic in the video looked perfect (left) but mine was shriveled and mushy (right).

I found the strong garlic flavour and scent were muted, and I wasn’t able to slice or dice each clove since they had become so soft.

In my opinion, if you’re peeling garlic to cook it down whole in a pot or pan, this is a fine method to use. But if you need firm, sliced, or diced garlic for your recipe, I’d recommend rolling the cloves on your countertop instead. If you do the latter, you may want to put a towel between your hand and the allium to protect your palm â€” don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Kushi Ali did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

