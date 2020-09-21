TikTok has launched its first ever major ad campaign in Australia on the back of news it will dodge a US ban

TikTok now has an Australian office. Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images.

TikTok Australia is launching its first ever consumer-facing campaign, using television, digital and billboard ads to entice Australian users to join the platform.

The campaign, ‘It Starts With TikTok’, features some of the platform’s top local users, aiming to promote the platform’s diverse Australian accounts.

It comes after a tumultuous period for the company which had faced potential bans in Australia and in the US.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Fresh off the news that the platform is longer facing a U.S. ban, TikTok has continued its Australian charm offensive with its first ever ad campaign for consumers.

Yesterday, the company launched a nation-wide television, digital and billboard campaign titled ‘It Starts With TikTok’.

Featuring some of the platform’s top local users, the video is aimed at lure new Australian users to join the short video service.

TikTok Australia ISOTT TVC1 from Akcelo on Vimeo.

TikTok ANZ’s general manager of global business solutions Brett Armstrong said the campaign was created to capitalise on the company’s momentum.

“This campaign represents a major investment in building the TikTok brand with consumers locally and further driving the incredible user growth we’ve seen this year. Creating more opportunities for brands and advertisers to engage with Australian audiences in unique and creative ways remains our focus,” he said in a statement.

“Launching a major local brand campaign is a key element of our strategy, as we continue developing the TikTok platform in what is a priority market for us.”

The company’s ANZ general manager Lee Hunter said the campaign was supposed to reflect the diversity of Australian users.

“These ads are a celebration of the joy and opportunity that TikTok offers people everywhere and by showcasing some of the best local talent and trends on our platform, we’re hoping to see many more Australians jump on board and make it happen,” he said.

The campaign bookends an insecure period for the company. The platform’s parent company, ByteDance, faced scrutiny for much of 2020 over its links to the Chinese government.

Earlier this year, the Australian government reportedly considered but decided not to ban the application over national security concerns. The company lobbied Australian politicians at the time, hoping to allay any fears.

In the U.S., the Trump administration’s move to ban the app had users around the world scrambling to try and protect their followings. But the decision was averted at the eleventh hour when the company agreed to enter into a partnership with software company Oracle to serve as its “trusted technology provider”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.