I tried TikTok’s grated egg toast trend, and the taste wasn’t good enough to justify the experience of shaving a cold egg

- I tried making grated egg toast, a new TikTok breakfast trend with over 11 million views on the app.
- The simple recipe uses toast, avocado, and grated egg as well as optional sauce or seasoning.
- Waiting for the egg to cool down wasn’t worth the added time it took to make it, in my opinion.
This time, users are recommending grated egg toast, which consists of simple breakfast favorites — eggs and avocado on toast — but with the added twist of grating a hard-boiled egg.
The tag #gratedeggtoast has amassed over 11 million views at the time of writing, so I tried making it with the following ingredients:
- Bread, any kind
- Half an avocado
- An egg
- Salt
- Pepper
- Chili sauce or flakes.
Due to personal preferences with mayonnaise and avocado, I followed a recipe by @nutritionbykylie, who did not create the trend but has over 650,000 views on her take.
I began by hard boiling my eggs for 10 minutes and slicing sourdough bread that is so good that I often pretend I do not have a gluten intolerance so I can eat it. I toasted the bread when the eggs were nearly done.
Grating a cold egg, and I don’t say this lightly, was one of the most gag-worthy cooking experiences I’ve had and it unleashed an egg odor that lasted all evening.
Once the egg was fully grated, it almost looked like I had sprinkled cheese on my toast but as I would learn when I tucked in, that would have been a tastier option.
All the meal left me with was a mild sense of disappointment, this gross-looking grater, and a lingering egg smell that filled my apartment for the rest of the day.
