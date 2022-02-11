I tried TikTok’s grated egg toast trend, and the taste wasn’t good enough to justify the experience of shaving a cold egg

I waited about 20 minutes for the hard-boiled egg to cool before peeling it and grating it on top of my toast.

A lot of the videos trying out the meal indicated that the easiest way to grate the egg was to wait for it to cool, rather than trying it immediately when it’s warm and softer.

Grating a cold egg, and I don’t say this lightly, was one of the most gag-worthy cooking experiences I’ve had and it unleashed an egg odor that lasted all evening.

Once the egg was fully grated, it almost looked like I had sprinkled cheese on my toast but as I would learn when I tucked in, that would have been a tastier option.