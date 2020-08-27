A TikTok-famous professional cleaner shows the household tidying mistakes people are making

@vaneamaro91/TikTok Vanesa Valdez shows TikTok users how she expertly cleans often-neglected parts of the house.

Vanesa Valdez is a housekeeper from Austin, Texas, who makes TikTok videos that show people how to make their homes sparkle.

Valdez has shown people how to properly clean doors, couches, and marble countertops.

Her most popular video shows how to clean a mattress – a process that she says can take about 10 hours and she recommends doing once a year.

Many TikTok users commented on Valdez’s videos saying they were surprised to learn they hadn’t been cleaning properly in the past.

Professional cleaner Vanesa Valdez is showing TikTok users how to make their homes sparkling with easy tricks that solve common tidying conundrums.

The Austin, Texas-based housekeeper has shared several videos in August that show people how to clean up spaces and items that can often be neglected – like doors, windows, and couches.

In one video, Valdez showed viewers how she cleans a couch, and it’s oddly satisfying to watch. The process typically takes her about 25 to 30 minutes, and she uses a Dyson vacuum.

“I start by vacuuming all the little pillows that might be on the couch because they get very dusty, and they also get a lot of pet hair,” she says in the video.

Valdez also showed users how to properly clean glass doors, and her video included a surprising before-and-after transformation.

She shared that she uses just three items to clean the doors: dish soap, sponges, and water.

Valdez’s most-viewed video, which was shared on August 21, shows how she expertly cleans a mattress. She recommends people clean their mattresses once a year, as it involves a meticulous process.

Valdez starts the cleaning process by vacuuming the mattress. Then, she sprinkles baking soda all over the fabric and recommends leaving it to sit for “at least 10 hours.”

She then vacuums up the baking soda and sprays the mattress with a mixture of water, hydrogen peroxide, dish soap, and essential oils. She finishes by using a toothbrush to clean stains. Once the mattress dries, it’s good to go.

Many users were surprised by Valdez’s tedious method for proper mattress cleaning.

“I don’t think I’m even awake for 10 hours,” one user wrote.

“10 hours? Where do I have breakfast, lunch, and dinner then?” another commented.

Another popular video from Valdez is a tutorial on how to remove water rings from marble countertops.

She suggested using mild dish soap and a rag. If that doesn’t work, she recommended cleaning the countertop with a mixture of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide.

Some users commented that Valdez’s tip helped them with the stubborn stain.

“Thank you! I have a marble that has a water ring that’s been haunting me for years!” one user wrote.

Find more of Valdez’s tips on her TikTok channel.

Vanesa Valdez did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

