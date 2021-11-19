How to email TikTok when you have a specific support question or issue

You can email specific TikTok support addresses to get help with a range of issues. Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images

TikTok’s email addresses are visible to users who need to contact the company for any number of reasons.

TikTok has more than 10 email addresses to address various needs of its users.

TikTok also has a feedback form you can use instead of sending an email.

Sometimes tracking down a company’s email can be tough. Whether it’s purposefully or accidentally buried on its website, finding the right point of contact can be a chore and cause you headaches.

Fortunately, TikTok is upfront about all the different ways that you can contact it; the company provides multiple email addresses where it can be reached and a feedback form for most users’ everyday queries.

Here is how to contact TikTok over both email and using their feedback form.

How to email TikTok

Emailing TikTok is a good way to get hold of the company if you know specifically where you would like to direct your query. Contacting TikTok by email is mostly helpful if you’re a creator and want to discuss business, advertisements, or support issues related to your content creation.

For most regular users, you can still email TikTok if there is something wrong and you can’t access the app or are experiencing account issues (like your account is suspended, for instance), but it’s recommended you use a different method. With that, if none of the email addresses seem appropriate to your query, you can contact TikTok using its feedback form (see the next section) or you can use the Report a problem option in the app’s settings.

Here is a list of email addresses you can use to contact TikTok.

Creator marketplace contact addresses:

General addresses:

How to contact TikTok using its feedback form

TikTok can be contacted through its feedback form in a web browser, which can be suitable for most cases, and it has a predetermined number of topics you can choose to direct your issue. These range from covering general account inquiries to ban appeals to reporting abusive content. You can also upload up to 10 images to the form through the Upload link under the Attachments (Optional) section to help illustrate an issue or question.

Fill in TikTok’s feedback form for specific requests and queries. Kyle Wilson