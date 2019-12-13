TikTok is down, and the internet is freaking out over where to look for memes

TikTok was down on Thursday in many parts of the world, including on both coasts in the United States and in various countries in western Europe.

Users have already taken to Twitter, using the hashtag #tiktokdown, to share their issues accessing TikTok and stories about how the app is disrupting their ability to watch funny videos and find memes.

TikTok has not responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Viral video-sharing app TikTok is currently down for thousands of users across the United States and in Europe.

Users have been reporting issues Thursday afternoon with viewing videos and exploring the app. According to the website Down Detector, users in western Europe and both coasts in the US have been experiencing outages.

TikTok users have immediately turned to Twitter, with the hashtag #tiktokdown, to share that they’re having issues. Some Twitter users have already voiced that they’re unsure where to turn for viral memes and internet hilarity with TikTok inaccessible.

Many users are, ironically, using TikTok clips in their posts to express their reactions to not being able to use TikTok.

me going to twitter to see if I’m the only one with tiktok down or if it’s my shit internet #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/0h8v232n4D — dylanobrien (@dylanobrie) December 12, 2019

i don’t know what to do with my life rn #tiktokdown — virag | #renewawae (@darker_dayss) December 12, 2019

TikTok is a video-sharing app that’s particularly popular among teens and Generation Z. TikTok acts as a social network, where users share videos covering a wide range of categories, from lip syncing to comedic skits to viral challenges. TikTok has over 1.5 billion all-time downloads, and its popularity and influence has only continued to spread.

This story is developing…

