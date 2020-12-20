8 viral cooking hacks from TikTok that actually worked this year

@carlyrose_352/TikTok and adikempler/TikTok One user taught us how to puncture a coffee creamer seal (left) and another helped us get rid of grease stains on containers (right).

Countless hacks have gone viral on TikTok this year claiming to make life in the kitchen either easier or tastier, but not all of them work.

After looking into some of the most viral “helpful” hacks, Insider compiled this list of eight TikTok cooking and kitchen hacks we think are actually useful.

TikTok hacks for keeping your counters clean, making cling wrap less frustrating to use, and getting rid of grease stains in your plastic containers are a few that made the cut.

Other users have also come up with hacks to make food better, like making grapes taste like Sour Patch Kids and getting a perfectly-cooked runny egg.

Instead of fumbling with the tabs on a coffee creamer seal, @carlyrose352 showed us how to puncture a hole in it instead.

carlyrose352/TikTok TikTok user @carlyrose352 shows viewers where to push the cap into the seal.

One helpful hack came from coffee creamer-lover @carlyrose_352. She said using the small tab on the bottle’s seal can be frustrating, so instead of tearing it off completely, she simply stamps a hole in it.

She told Insider via Instagram message that she uses the plastic piece on the underside of the bottle’s cap to puncture a hole in the seal, which makes for a perfect pour.

Read more about @carlyrose_352’s hack here. At the time of writing, the video had 1.4 million views.

Ridding containers of grease stains is easier with this hack from @adikempler.

@adikempler/TikTok Adi Kempler shared her stepmother’s cleaning hack on TikTok.

Adi Kempler (@adikempler on TikTok) has a trick for cleaning grease stains from plastic food containers.

She told Insider that the trick, which involves paper towels and soap, came from her stepmother.

Read more about Kempler’s hack here. At the time of writing, the video had 4.3 million views.

@Officialtiktoknurse showed us what happens when you store plastic wrap in the freezer.

officialtiktoknurse/TikTok Nurse Tara called this a life-changing hack.

TikTok user Nurse Tara (@officialtiktoknurse) shared a hack she learned from her aunt that keeps a roll of plastic wrap from sticking to itself.

Others who have tried it out say the cold air keeps the wrap usable just long enough to get it on top of your container or dish, and then turns clingy again once it warms up. So even though it loses its stickiness for a bit, you can reportedly still seal your leftovers.

Read more about Nurse Tara’s hack here. At the time of writing, the video had 3 million views.

Keep your cut avocado fresh with this hack from @kmag1 that uses a container of water.

Darcy Schild/Insider Half an avocado while fresh (left) and after being stored using this hack (right).

TikToker @kmag1 shared her trick for keeping a cut avocado fresh in the refrigerator. The video shows her placing half an avocado (with the pit still in it) face down into a container of water.

Insider reporters Darcy Schild and Rachel Askinasi both tried it out and found success after 24 hours in the refrigerator. Even though it works well for 24 hours, it’s not the most effective long-term hack for storing an avocado – this hack ranked No. 5 overall in an experiment to find the best way to store an avocado for multiple days.

Read more about @kmag1’s hack here. At the time of writing, the video had 1.2 million views.

There’s always some drip when pouring a liquid from one container to the next, but this simple trick from @andrew_gatt will keep your counters clean.

@andrew_gatt/TikTok TikToker @andrew_gatt shows viewers how to keep drips in your bowl and off your counter.

User @andrew_gatt shared a pouring technique that will keep our counters free of raw egg or any other drippy substance we’re pouring from a container.

He used a hand-over-hand technique to turn the bowl and demonstrates how continuing to turn it allows any drippage to go back in the bowl rather than on the counter.

Read more about @andrew_gatt’s hack here. At the time of writing, the video had 2.2 million views.

Removing garlic peels by hand is tricky, but it turns out this microwave trick from @k_ali98 makes it easier.

k_ali98/TikTok and Rachel Askinasi/Insider Microwaving garlic cloves makes them easier to peel.

A video from Kushi Ali (@k_ali98 on TikTok) revealed a hack that makes peeling garlic cloves easier and less time-consuming.

Insider gave the tip a try and found that while it does remove the peel, it also leaves hot, somewhat mushy cloves of garlic behind, so be wary of that result.

Read more about Kushi Ali’s hack here. At the time of writing, the video had nearly 4,000 views.

It’s difficult to get a fully-cooked egg white and a runny yolk at the same time. This egg pouch method from @sunnycusine helps fix that problem.

sunnycusine/TikTok The key is separating the yolk from the white.

Sunnycusine (@sunnycusine on TikTok) shows us how to get the perfect egg with well-done whites and a runny yolk by cooking both components separately.

Folding the egg whites around the yolk makes it look like the two parts were never even separated to begin with.

Read more about sunnycusine’s hack here. At the time of writing, the video had 51.1 million views.

It turns out that grapes covered in lime juice taste exactly like Sour Patch Kids, a hack that trended after @mianicolewilson7 demonstrated how to do it.

Mia Wilson TikTok users are squeezing lime juice over grapes to make them taste like Sour Patch Kids.

This simple hack claims to make grapes taste just like Sour Patch Kids, and through experimentation Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides confirmed that it works.

The hack turned into a trend on TikTok after Mia Wilson (@mianicolewilson7) posted a video. Wilson told Konstantinides that she saw this hack on Reddit before posting her video.

Read more about Wilson’s hack here. At the time of writing, the video had 2.2 million views.

