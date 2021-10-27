TikTok comedian Huey Haha is dead at age 22

Huey Haha. Instagram/@hueyhaha_

The 22-year-old TikTok comedian Huey Haha died on Monday, a post on his Instagram said.

Details of his death have not been given.

He was a rising social media star with more than 4.5 million views on TikTok.

A cause of death has not been given.

“Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021. He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” the post read alongside a screenshot of a GoFundMe campaign, which was launched to set up funeral costs and support for his 2-year-old daughter, Princess.

His friend, Coby Jdn, who organized the campaign, also posted a tribute to the comedian on Instagram, saying: “Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most … They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future.”

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe for Ha, who is from Stockton, California, had raised more than $US32,400 ($AU43,046).

Ha’s short-form video content attracted more than 4.5 million views on his TikTok account, the Independent reported. He also had 448,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 200,00 followers on Instagram.