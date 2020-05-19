TikTok poaches Disney's top streaming executive to be its new CEO

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

TikTok, the viral shortform video-sharing app, announced Monday it had named Kevin Mayer, Disney’s head of streaming services, as its new CEO.

Mayer will work out of TikTok’s new Los Angeles office, but will oversee the app’s operations globally. Mayer will also become the COO of ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company.

It was reported earlier this year that TikTok was searching for a CEO based in the US amid concerns over how its ties to the Chinese government have posed threats to user censorship and national security.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

TikTok announced Monday that it had named Disney’s head of streaming services, Kevin Mayer, as its new CEO.

Mayer will become the CEO of TikTok starting June 1. A TikTok spokesperson told Business Insider that Mayer will be based out of the company’s offices in Los Angeles, but will oversee all of TikTok’s operations globally.

Mayer will also take over as the chief operating officer for ByteDance, the China-based parent company of TikTok. In his new role, Mayer will not only oversee TikTok, but also gaming and music-related businesses, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Bloomberg reported in January that ByteDance was searching for a CEO of its viral app to be based in the US. The report came amid mounting concerns, raised by national security officials and US politicians, over how its ties to the Chinese government have posed threats to user censorship and national security.

Naming Mayer as the CEO is only one of steps TikTok has taken in 2020 to emphasise its separation from China. The company opened a new five-story office is Los Angeles in January to serve as the headquarters of its US operations, where TikTok now has more than 400 employees.

Mayer is tasked with leading day-to-day operations for an app whose meteoric growth has only sped up. TikTok surpassed two billion all-time global downloads last month amid the coronavirus outbreak, which led the platform to set a record for the most downloads any app has ever had in a single quarter.

Mayer takes over the top spot at TikTok from Alex Zhu, who has served as the platform’s president while working out of ByteDance’s headquarters in China. Zhu, who cofounded TikTok predecessor Musical.ly, will become ByteDance’s vice president of product and strategy, the company said Monday.

TikTok said that Mayer will report directly to Zhang Yiming, the founder and CEO of ByteDance. As Mayer’s role focuses globally, general manager Vanessa Pappas will continue to oversee TikTok’s US operations.

At Disney, Mayer was the chairman of its direct-to-consumer and international division, making him the executive overseeing streaming services Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu. It’s been reported that Mayer was considered the favourite to take over as Disney CEO when Bob Iger announced in February he was stepping down effective immediately. However, another Disney executive, Bob Chapek, became the new CEO.

This story is developing. Refresh for the latest …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.