TikTok’s owner is pushing back against China’s notorious ‘996’ work culture by telling staff to log off by 7pm, reports say

TikTok owner ByteDance is reportedly cutting staff working hours. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

TikTok owner ByteDance is countering China’s notorious “996” work culture, reports suggest.

ByteDance has told employees in China to finish work no later than 7 p.m. on weekdays, the reports said.

China’s “996” work culture involves working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.

TikTok‘s owner ByteDance has reportedly instructed employees in China to finish work no later than 7 p.m. on weekdays, in apparent pushback against the nation’s notorious “996” work culture.

ByteDance employees in China must only work from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, according to an internal document seen by Bloomberg.

Chinese companies are known for making staff work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week – otherwise called the 996 work schedule.

ByteDance’s new policy comes after criticism of the 996 schedule for making work-life balance difficult and causing unnecessary stress. Young tech workers previously told the South China Morning Post that working long hours caused burnout and left less time for things like sleep, sex, or having a personal life.

ByteDance said in the internal document that employees would need to ask at least one day in advance for permission to work longer hours, and could request up to three hours of overtime on a weekday or eight hours of overtime on a weekend, the internal document said, per Bloomberg.

Employees will be compensated up to three times their usual wage for working overtime, the document reportedly said.

ByteDance didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. A ByteDance representative declined to comment to Bloomberg on the matter.

“A new policy that came into effect today discourages employees from working outside their regular work hours,” Fan Ning, ByteDance public relations officer, told The Washington Post on Monday. The new policy “is meant to ensure that employees are able to demand reasonable compensation,” Fing said.

An online campaign last month, which urged Chinese workers to “boycott” the country’s 996 work culture, got more than 6,000 entries.

Some Chinese tech CEOs are in favour of the 996 culture, including Alibaba CEO Jack Ma, and boss of Chinese ecommerce company JD.com, Richard Liu.