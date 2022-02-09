A TikTok bride swapped out her Kate Middleton inspired ballgown and tiara for a reception dress adorned in sparkles

- Cassidy Hiepler, who works at the Oppenheim Group, married her childhood sweetheart Paul on June 26.
- The bride told Insider she wore two wedding dresses, one of which was inspired by Kate Middleton.
- Cassidy created a “bridal museum” at the ceremony, which showed her mother and grandmother’s gowns.
The couple met in middle school and started dating in their junior year of high school. Cassidy told Insider that Paul was “the first boy I ever held hands with, the first boy I ever kissed.”
They had a long-distance relationship while in college, with Cassidy choosing to stay local at the University of Southern California and Paul relocating to Texas.
“It was really hard. It made us realize how much we loved each other, and that we wanted to get married,” Cassidy told Insider.
“So I really wanted to hone in on that vision and just feel like a total princess on my wedding day, and it really did come to life,” Cassidy said.
While shopping for the dress, Cassidy said she didn’t have a particular vision, other than “Kate Middleton vibes.”
“When I tried on that dress, I fell in love with it, and probably didn’t take it off for like an hour. I was the last one in the store,” Cassidy said.
She said she made a slight adjustment by adding straps to the gown, which she said made it feel less heavy.
“I think since I posted, it sold out like four times, and I’m like, oh my gosh, I’m selling out this dress with my TikTok video, Cassidy said.
The video of Cassidy’s second dress has more than 370,000 views at the time of writing.
For something blue, Cassidy wore blue wedding shoes, and for something new and borrowed, she wore her maid of honor’s tennis bracelet and her mother-in-law’s diamond earrings.
For something old, Cassidy took things a step further by creating a “bridal museum,” which displayed her mother, her grandmother, and mother-in-law’s wedding dresses.
“It was really meaningful. And I think it’s things like that which people remember about your wedding day,” she told Insider.
