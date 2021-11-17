A bride on TikTok said she regrets showing off her wedding dress before her big day because ‘people are bad liars’

Nicole Pellegrino’s TikTok on her biggest wedding regret has gone viral. Alex Ashman Photography

Nicole Pellegrino shared her biggest wedding regret in a TikTok that has gone viral.

Pellegrino said she wishes she wouldn’t have shown people her wedding dress.

She told Insider that she showed her dress to anyone who asked see a picture of the Suzanne Neville gown.

A bride has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her biggest wedding regret.

On October 26, Nicole Pellegrino shared in a TikTok video that she wishes she wouldn’t have shown people her wedding dress until the big day. The video had 414,000 views at the time of writing.

Pellegrino and her husband, Michael Freas, got married on September 4, 2021, in Annapolis, Maryland. The couple got engaged in 2019 and had originally planned to marry in October 2020, but they postponed their wedding because of the pandemic.

The cohost of Betches Brides podcast found her Suzanne Neville gown at a bridal salon called Wedding Atelier in New York City. It was designed with a plunging neckline and buttons going down the back. She paired it with a long veil that had floral embroidery at the hem and Bella Belle shoes. She told Insider that she paid about $US4,000 ($AU5,498) for the dress, including alterations.

“I liked that it was simple and timeless,” Pellegrino said of her dress. “I never got sick of it. I also liked that the top of it made a statement.”

“It was chic, edgy, and a crisp and clean white,” she added.

Nicole Pellegrino and Michael Freas got married on September 4, 2021, after postponing their wedding because of the pandemic. Alex Ashman Photography

However, in her TikTok video, Pellegrino said she regrets “dolling photos of that dress out like hotcakes” because not everyone liked it and it showed on their faces. She also said it made her realize that “people are bad liars.”

“Not everybody’s going to like your dress and not everybody’s going to like how you get your hair done for your wedding. But that doesn’t matter,” she said. “All you have to worry about pleasing is yourself and your partner.”

Instead, she suggested only taking a small group of loved ones to go wedding dress shopping. That way, people’s opinions don’t taint how you feel about your dress, and you can surprise the rest of your guests on the actual wedding day.

Nicole Pellegrino’s TikTok on her biggest wedding regret has gone viral. Alex Ashman Photography

Pellegrino said one of her best friends decided to keep her wedding dress a secret from everybody except for her mom, and that’s what inspired her to make the TikTok.

“That’s unheard of,” Pellegrino said. “In the past, you bring all your bridesmaids, you show everybody, like how I did. But then I realized I was actually very jealous of her for doing that.”

Pellegrino thinks her TikTok went viral because a lot of other brides have had an experience similar to the one she detailed in her video.

“I think it just resonated with a ton of brides because they felt the same thing,” Pellegrino said. “As I said in the video, people are bad liars. So even if they don’t like your dress, but they still want to make you feel OK, you can see it on their face.”

“I think it was needed because other brides have probably had a similar experience with showing their dress,” she added.