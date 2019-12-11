These are 2019's biggest breakout creators on TikTok

YouTube; Getty Images From left: TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio, Zach King, and Mahogany Lox.

10. Curtis Newbill

Number of followers: 3.2 million

Age: 23

Video type: Curtis Newbill is known for sharing comedic skits featuring other popular TikTok creators (like Lauren Godwin and Nathan Triska), as well as short pranks and commentary from events in his daily life.

9. ThisAintJay

AKA: Johnathan Lynch

Number of followers: 3.4 million

Age: 19

Video type: ThisAintJay creates sketches featuring conversations set to music between himself and various characters he takes on – which are frequently inanimate objects, making the dialogue that much more hilarious.

8. Mahogany Lox

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Timberland

AKA: Mahogany Gordy

Number of followers: 5.2 million

Age: 25

Video type: Mahogany Lox is a DJ and singer who first grew her fanbase back on Vine, where she accrued more than 1 million followers before the app shut down at the start of 2017. The 25-year-old comes from a musically inclined lineage: Her grandfather, Berry Gordy, founded the famed label Motown Records.

7. Glitter and Lazers

AKA: Anna O’Brien

Number of followers: 3.8 million

Age: 35

Video type:Glitter and Lazers originated as a blog for plus-size fashion, beauty, and lifestyle inspiration. On TikTok, creator Anna O’Brien posts unboxing videos showing off her latest makeup hauls and her most intricate outfits, as well as behind-the-scenes clips she doesn’t share anywhere else.

6. Nick Uhas

Number of followers: 3.6 million

Age: 34

Video type: Uhas’ claim to fame may have been his brief stint on the reality show “Big Brother” back in 2013. However, Uhas quickly moved on to a career conducting fun science experiments on his YouTube channel, and has even been dubbed “the next Bill Nye.” Uhas has continued to produce visually appealing experiments on TikTok, and has gotten popular stars like David Dobrik involved to attract a following.

5. Charli D’Amelio

Number of followers: 8.7 million

Age: 15

Video type: D’Amelio has exploded onto the TikTok scene this year, nearing 9 million followers after her first video went viral just five months ago. D’Amelio consistently posts videos showing off her dances and original choreography, and her massively popular presence earned her an invite to dance onstage with singer Bebe Rexha in November.

4. Chase Hudson (@lilhuddy)

Chase Hudson/YouTube Chase Hudson

Number of followers: 5.2 million

Age: 17

Video type: Hudson is known for his lip-syncing videos, a bread-and-butter genre for TikTok. But while the 17-year-old’s breakout success may be surprising to some, he’s beloved by TikTok’s community: his presence at VidCon, the massive convention celebrating online video, was popular enough to attract a pack of teenage girls chasing him around the venue, as spotted by BuzzFeed News’ Ryan Broderick.

3. James Charles

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Number of followers: 5.0 million

Age: 20

Video type: James Charles has already established an online following as an beauty guru who shares makeup tutorials on his popular YouTube channel. Over on TikTok, Charles shares his more comedic content and participates in some of the platform’s viral challenges.

2. Noen Eubanks

Number of followers: 7.5 million

Age: 18

Video type: Eubanks made his first video just over a year ago, and has amassed more than 7 million followers since. He’s become the unofficial face of the “e-boy,” part of a subculture of teens sporting dyed hair and a grungy vibe that’s emerged as the radical antithesis of the manicured Instagram influencer.

1. Zach King (FinalCutKing)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Number of followers: 27.5 million

Age: 29

Video type: King has been showing off his “magic” – videos invoking his special effects software and editing skills – since he joined YouTube in 2008 and Vine back in 2013. In the decade of growing his following, King’s “digital sleight of hand” videos have included tricks like reaching through phone screens, turning inatimate objects into food, and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.