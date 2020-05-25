A professional baker is sharing hacks on TikTok for improving a $1 box of cake mix with easy ingredient swaps

Karly Stoddard Karly Stoddard shows TikTok viewers how to ‘doctor up’ a box of cake mix.

Karly Stoddard, a baker who runs a cupcake business in Oregon, shares TikToks that show people how to turn boxed cake mix into gourmet-tasting desserts.

Stoddard’s most popular hack involves simple tweaks to the measurements and ingredients of a store-bought cake mix.

She’s also shown fans how to make vegan cupcakes or a cake using diet soda and a boxed cake mix.

Karly Stoddard, a self-taught baker who owns a cupcake business in Oregon, has wowed fans on TikTok with her baking tutorials and approachable ways of tweaking recipes.

Stoddard told Insider that for personal baking projects that aren’t for her business, Karly Cakes, she doesn’t always feel like making a fully-fledged batch of desserts from scratch, so she often leans on what she calls a “doctored” version of a boxed cake mix from the grocery store.

Stoddard explained her recipe hack in a TikTok on May 14, and it has viewed and been “liked” by fans millions of times.

Here’s how to follow Stoddard’s 3-step method of ‘doctoring’ a simple cake mix to make a gourmet-tasting dessert

“Use any cake mix,” Stoddard said, adding that she prefers to use mixes from the Duncan Hines brand because they tend to be around $US1.

Step 1: Instead of water, use milk.

Step 2: Instead of three eggs, use five eggs.

Stoddard added that her box mix called for egg whites, but she uses whole eggs for a richer flavour.

Step 3: Instead of vegetable oil, double the amount and use melted butter.

“Make sure not to pour the butter on top of your eggs – otherwise you will cook them prematurely,” Stoddard said. “Wait until the butter is cool enough to touch, then pour them in and mix.”

Stoddard added: “Do this, mix it, and I promise you they will come out so much better.”

The main difference between the tweaked recipe and traditional cake mix instructions, Stoddard said, is that the doctored version has a more moist, dense, and decadent texture – without much more time, effort, or ingredients than the box instructions require.

Stoddard made another video demonstrating the steps of her tweaked recipe.

Stoddard also showed fans another quick swap to make a vegan dessert

After emptying one box of boxed cake mix into a bowl, Stoddard added a can of diet lemon-lime soda – yes, you read that correctly – and stirred the mixture.

“These make the lightest, fluffiest cupcakes,” Stoddard said.

“You can use carbonated water instead of soda,” Stoddard added.

Stoddard said that her favourite combinations of cake and soda are strawberry- or Funfetti-flavored cake mix with diet 7Up, which is what she used in her video, but that she encourages people to experiment with different flavour combinations.

