A TikTok creator's avocado hack shows how to store the fruit to prevent it from rotting with just a container and water

@KMag1/TikTok A TikTok hack for avocados is a game-changer for fans of the green fruit.

A TikTok creator demonstrated a technique to store a cut avocado that prevents it from turning brown or rotten.

TikTok user @KMag1 has 80,000 views and counting on her video showing the hack, which involves placing the avocado half – pit-side down – in a container filled with water.

After 24 hours, the avocado looked green, ripe, and ready to enjoy.

The avocado storage trick is just one of many kitchen and cooking hacks that’s taken TikTok by storm in recent months.

TikTok is a treasure trove of tiny food trends, tricks to make boxed baked goods taste like gourmet treats, and ideas that seemingly make any every kitchen project a little less stressful.

Recently, people are taking note of an avocado storage trick that’s been floating around the platform and requires nothing but water, a container, and one half of the bright-green fruit.

Demonstrated by TikTok user @KMag1 earlier in July in a video that’s been shared some 80,000 times, the hack goes like this:

1. Start with an avocado that’s been cut in half.

2. Instead of covering the halved avocado in plastic wrap or aluminium foil, place it pit-side down in a clean container filled with water.

3. Let the avocado sit in the container as long as necessary for up to 24 hours.

User @KMag1 posted a follow-up to the original avocado storage demonstration, in which she removed the fruit from its resting place in the container after it was floating in water for 24 hours.

After gently patting the surface of the avocado to soak up the liquid, the surface fo the fruit looked plump, green, and seemingly ready-to-eat.

“That avocado has a perfect credit score,” one user wrote in response to the simple innovation.

Whether it’s storing fruit to keep its freshness, making carrots taste like bacon, squeezing a lemon without runaway seeds ruining the recipe, or peeling a hard-boiled egg in one go-around – there’s no shortage of recipes and kitchen tricks to learn from the popular video-sharing app.

