A TikTok artist makes flip-books and animations that follow the latest trends on the app

Artist Edward Contreras’ TikTok account is dedicated to little flip-books. His drawings tell a moving story as he flips through, dancing to the latest TikTok sounds or seeing a cartoon stick-man do something like eating a taco.

Contreras’ creativity has built him a following of 136,000 fans so far. Some of his latest creations include a stick-man version of the “Savage” dance, a bee flying home to its hive, and the life story of a piece of gum.

He’s also kept up with trends, making an animation to Roddy Rich’s viral song “The Box,” creating a stick version of TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio, and finding his own take on that random pie song.

He’s even tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Mostly, Contreras just spreads positivity, sharing messages of love and peace, and animations that you can’t help but be relaxed by.

