Australia’s leading music rights organisation has inked a deal with TikTok, opening up royalties for local artists whose music is used on the platform

TikTok has signed a multi-year licensing deal with Australian music rights organisation APRA AMCOS.

The deal will see Australian artists remunerated when their music appears in user-generated content.

It marks a significant win for local artists, who are increasingly turning to the app to build their careers.

Have you ever crooned along with The Kid LAROI, or rolled down in the deep with Masked Wolf? If so, you’ve likely helped popularise their rise on TikTok, where Australian musicians are becoming instant social media superstars.

Now, thanks to a landmark deal between TikTok and Australian music licensing organisation APRA AMCOS, local artists might receive royalties every time you hear their smash hits on the app.

In a Thursday statement, APRA AMCOS and the social media giant announced a multi-year agreement providing kickbacks to some 111,000 songwriters, producers, and publishers when their works are used on TikTok.

TikTok, a short video platform, allows users to post their own content — and use video clips, sounds, and music uploaded to the app by other users.

The app was pivotal in the rise of young Kamilaroi rapper and singer The Kid LAROI, whose song “STAY” has been used in 8.5 million TikToks, and Masked Wolf, whose sinister track “Astronaut in the Ocean” appears in 8.8 million videos.

It has also become a launching pad for digital-first artists like Peach PRC, whose nascent music career blossomed from her TikTok platform.

The app has become even more central to music discovery after nearly two years of disruption in the live music sector.

The new APRA AMCOS deal means Australian and New Zealand copyright holders can now expect remuneration from the app, which has become a go-to source of musical discovery for Gen Z listeners.

“TikTok is super-charging music discovery and playing an increasingly important role in helping Kiwi and Australian

music creators connect with a global audience,” said Ollie Wards, TikTok’s director of music for the ANZ region.

“We’re thrilled to enter into this agreement with APRA AMCOS, which secures royalty payments for local song-writers and publishers, and cements our partnership with the music industry in this region.”

The deal “recognises the important contribution that the songwriters, composers and publishers of that

music make to TikTok’s success,” said APRA AMCOS chief executive Dean Ormston.

The arrangement comes three years after APRA AMCOS penned a deal with Facebook guaranteeing royalties for members whenever their music appears in user-generated content across Facebook, Instagram, or the Oculus VR platform.

Royalties from user-generated content hit $21.9 million in 2018 after the Facebook deal was struck, the Australian Financial Review reported, and social media usage has propelled payments even higher since.

In the year ended 30 June 2021, APRA AMCOS reported $241.1 million of revenue from digital sources, including traditional digital streaming — far more than any other revenue pool.

The group’s latest financial report also revealed more than 15% of the royalty distributions AMCOS made to artists and labels was linked to user-generated content on social media.