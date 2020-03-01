A TikTok of a girl getting an abortion went viral and sparked a massive debate

A TikTok capturing a teen girl’s abortion went viral and sparked a fiery debate on social media.

The lighthearted video features two teenage girls — one of them fist-pumping before she enters a Planned Parenthood exam room — after showing a positive pregnancy test.

After the video made its way to Twitter, it sparked a massive debate about abortion rights and criticism of the procedure on social media.

User @cpcake21 posted the 20-second clip, which begins with an apparently positive pregnancy test belonging to her friend, Ashley. The girl shows off her stomach before the video follows them to a Planned Parenthood clinic, where they point out a solemn couple in the waiting room before cutting to Ashley on the table in a medical gown.

The video, which was posted from a now-private profile but posted in some tweets, is overall lighthearted. Set to a remix of Bruno Mars’ “It Will Rain,” Ashley nervously laughs and fist pumps before she’s in the exam room.

These abortion celebration TikTok videos are something else ????. If you want to abort your kid and kill your own offspring I’m not going to be the one to stop you, but why do these chicks celebrate abortions as if they’re collecting Pokémon gym badges?

pic.twitter.com/Fr5eDvzIHJ — Austere Revered Wizard Will ????‍♂️ (@prophetw205) February 28, 2020

The video has no noticeable optics of the procedure or graphic footage, but its casual tone set off a bitter debate across social media on both sides of the abortion-rights spectrum.

Conservative figures latched onto the video, calling it a distasteful take on a serious issue. Charlie Kirk, the president and founder of the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA, wrote on Twitter that the video was “sick & depraved,” and blamed “the left.”

This is the left What happened to “abortions should be safe, legal, and rare”? Now they’re celebrated and streamed on social media Sick & depraved—this is the culture they want to force us to live in https://t.co/yeptZ1DfKa — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 27, 2020

The video also caught the eye of Lila Rose, who currently serves as president of Live Action, a pro-life group that regularly posts anti-abortion content on TikTok. Rose slammed the video in one tweet as a show of “cruelty.” In a later tweet, she urged her followers to pray for the girl shown in the video and against pro-choice policies.

Our ability to be cruel is endless. When society celebrates abortion, should we be surprised to see this kind of cruelty? My heart breaks for this little helpless baby, killed on camera, his young mother joking about it. And it breaks for her, who will live with this all her life https://t.co/csuee5lzs8 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 27, 2020

Abortion is a popular topic on TikTok, with videos under the #abortion and #prolife tags racking up more than 70 million views each, likely because the platform offers a wide array of ways users can comment their opinions on the matter.

Some videos are similarly humorous takes on teenage girls going to Planned Parenthood for the procedures. One is set to one of the platform’s popular sounds that begins with horn music before audio can be heard saying “a child…no.”

In addition to first-person takes on abortion experiences, there is a wide variety of video formats that creators use to voice their political opinions on abortion, from illustrating generational clashes to celebrating pro-life milestones like the annual March for Life.

