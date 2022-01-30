From puzzles to potlucks, a 30-year-old TikToker shares what it’s like to live in a senior community

- Liz White, 30, moved into an apartment in Florida where all the residents are 55 and older.
- White told Insider that she spends her days with senior neighbors baking, puzzling, and swimming.
- White shares videos on TikTok, where one post about a day in her life had more than 3 million views.
Liz White loves her apartment in southwest Florida. It’s spacious, a short walk to the beach, and she even spots dolphins from her back window from time to time.
But the 30-year-old told Insider her favorite part is that all her neighbors are seniors.
Last January, White moved from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Florida into a building targeted at retired adults, 55 years and older.
White’s parents are snowbirds in the same building, and each winter, White would travel to visit them in Florida. During the three years they’ve lived there, White said she’s grown to love the community.
So when White’s job became remote, she decided to move to Florida and rent an apartment in the same building as her parents. Technically people of any age can live there, but White said she’s the only resident younger than 55.
White records her unconventional life on her TikTok account, @LizWizdom, where one viral video gained more than 3 million views. Here’s a peek at a typical day in her life, based on the content she shared.
Each morning, she wakes up to sunshine in her two-bedroom apartment. The apartment, which she said costs about the same as her high-rise apartment in Philadelphia, came fully furnished.
Every day, White works from her dining-room table where natural light shines in.
In the afternoon, she might head to her building’s laundry room or go on a walk where she’ll bump into a neighbor or two.
It’s not uncommon to get a message from her upstairs neighbor, who is always sharing the latest thing she baked. Earlier this month, for instance, it was a fresh out-of-the-oven baguette.
White lives steps from the water, and after work, takes advantage of a bay and her own private dock in her backyard where she stores her inflatable kayak.
White said the community has a mixture of organized activities and casual get-togethers. She sometimes joins a group of seniors who gather on the beach for sunset, or she might grab dinner with friends her own age.
White said she was initially worried that living in the building would prevent her from making friends her own age or dating but said, “honestly, it hasn’t. People love coming over and visiting.”
White said she’s even found friends her own age who love to puzzle, which is one of White’s favorite activities. Luckily she’ll never run out of jigsaws since her building’s community library is stocked with them.
Once a month, the building hosts a party. It might be an ugly Christmas sweater party or a potluck where a neighbor brings homemade Cuban sandwiches.
White said she’s loved every second in her new home so far, adding that her neighbors are “even more lively than I am.” She joked that she often leaves parties early while her neighbors celebrate late into the night.
“When I lived in a city in a high rise, I didn’t get to know my neighbors as well as I do now,” she said. There’s a slower pace of life in her building, and since nearly everyone is retired, she said people spend more time getting to know one another. “Living here has taught me the importance of having a good community around you.”