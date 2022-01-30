From puzzles to potlucks, a 30-year-old TikToker shares what it’s like to live in a senior community

Liz White loves her apartment in southwest Florida. It’s spacious, a short walk to the beach, and she even spots dolphins from her back window from time to time. Liz White at her home in southwest Florida. @lizwizdom/TikTok

But the 30-year-old told Insider her favorite part is that all her neighbors are seniors. Liz White with some of her neighbors at dinner. @lizwizdom/TikTok

Last January, White moved from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Florida into a building targeted at retired adults, 55 years and older. Liz White on the beach in southwest Florida. @lizwizdom/TikTok

White’s parents are snowbirds in the same building, and each winter, White would travel to visit them in Florida. During the three years they’ve lived there, White said she’s grown to love the community. Liz White with her parents. @lizwizdom/TikTok

So when White’s job became remote, she decided to move to Florida and rent an apartment in the same building as her parents. Technically people of any age can live there, but White said she’s the only resident younger than 55. The building has a shared pool. @lizwizdom/TikTok

White records her unconventional life on her TikTok account, @LizWizdom, where one viral video gained more than 3 million views. Here’s a peek at a typical day in her life, based on the content she shared. Liz White is cataloging her life on TikTok. @lizwizdom/TikTok

Each morning, she wakes up to sunshine in her two-bedroom apartment. The apartment, which she said costs about the same as her high-rise apartment in Philadelphia, came fully furnished. Liz White inside her apartment in Florida. @lizwizdom/TikTok

Every day, White works from her dining-room table where natural light shines in. Liz White works from her dining room where she has copious amounts of sunlight. @lizwizdom/TikTok

In the afternoon, she might head to her building’s laundry room or go on a walk where she’ll bump into a neighbor or two. Liz White inside the building’s laundry room. @lizwizdom/TikTok

It’s not uncommon to get a message from her upstairs neighbor, who is always sharing the latest thing she baked. Earlier this month, for instance, it was a fresh out-of-the-oven baguette. Liz White said her neighbors are always baking, cooking, and sharing food. @lizwizdom/TikTok

White lives steps from the water, and after work, takes advantage of a bay and her own private dock in her backyard where she stores her inflatable kayak. In Liz White’s backyard, she has her own private dock. @lizwizdom/TikTok

White said the community has a mixture of organized activities and casual get-togethers. She sometimes joins a group of seniors who gather on the beach for sunset, or she might grab dinner with friends her own age. Liz White often joins her neighbors at the beach. @lizwizdom/TikTok

White said she was initially worried that living in the building would prevent her from making friends her own age or dating but said, “honestly, it hasn’t. People love coming over and visiting.” There are endless puzzles for Liz White to choose from, she said. @lizwizdom/TikTok

White said she’s even found friends her own age who love to puzzle, which is one of White’s favorite activities. Luckily she’ll never run out of jigsaws since her building’s community library is stocked with them. The building has a community library where residents can share books and puzzles. @lizwizdom/TikTok

Once a month, the building hosts a party. It might be an ugly Christmas sweater party or a potluck where a neighbor brings homemade Cuban sandwiches. Liz White with her neighbor at an ugly sweater Christmas party. @lizwizdom/TikTok

White said she’s loved every second in her new home so far, adding that her neighbors are “even more lively than I am.” She joked that she often leaves parties early while her neighbors celebrate late into the night. The building also hosts monthly events. @lizwizdom/TikTok