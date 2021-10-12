‘Worst date ever’: TikTok influencer says she was tricked into buying 100 tacos from Taco Bell

TikTok influencer Elyse Myers went viral for a video in which she describes her “worst date ever.”

Her date, who she met on a dating app, had her drive them to a Taco Bell drive-thru where he ordered 100 tacos.

Since her date forgot his wallet, Myers said she had to pay for all the tacos.

TikTok influencer Elyse Myers went viral for a video detailing her “worst date ever” during which she says she was tricked into buying 100 tacos for her date from Taco Bell.

Myers’ video of her purported horror-show date has amassed 2.4 million likes on TikTok.

Myers said she met her date on a dating app. He asked her to drive to his house so they could drive to get food together.

He then pointed her to a Taco Bell drive-thru where he ordered 100 hard-shell tacos, Myers said.

The purported date-from-hell then claimed he forgot his wallet at home once they got to the drive-thru window, tricking Myers into paying for the 100 tacos.

The pair made their way back to his house, where they found his dad on the couch. Then, all three of them began eating the tacos, but not before Myers said her date screamed, “Let’s feast!” at the sight of 100 tacos on his kitchen table.

“We are eating hard shell tacos in complete silence. You can hear both of us chewing. It’s complete chaos,” Myers said of their shared dinner.

Finally, Myers collected the many uneaten tacos, since she paid for them, and took them home with her.

There are currently more than 43,000 comments on the video, with many praising Myers for taking what was hers: The leftover tacos.

“I’m so happy you took your tacos with you,” user Jax The Cat commented. “You may have been going with the flow in the beginning, but by the end your priorities were good.”

“Who else clapped when she grabbed her tacos,” Mercedes Moore950 wrote.

Another commenter, Grabnar, hypothesized the date mistook the dating app for UberEats and was too embarrassed to say anything once it was too late.

Tinder even joined in on the conversation.

“Ok as @tinder I’ve heard A LOT of bad dating stories but as of 10/7/2021 this one is top 10,” the account commented.

Myers couldn’t be reached for comment about her purportedly terrible date.