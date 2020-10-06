Police are searching for a man who they say used an anti-gay slur before punching someone filming a TikTok

New York City Police Department A TikTok user was punched in the head as he filmed a video for the app with a friend on September 26.

The NYPD is searching for an individual who was caught on camera punching a man filming a TikTok video.

The 24-year-old victim and a friend were filming content on the evening of September 26, police say, when an individual approached them from behind and uttered an anti-gay slur.

The individual went on to punch one of the creators in the face and the back of the head, video shows.

The altercation was caught on video.

Police are searching for a man who used an anti-gay slur before punching someone filming a TikTokhttps://t.co/0gQkKUczb0 pic.twitter.com/dVn67KHzMT — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) October 5, 2020

In the clip provided to Insider, the victim’s friend attempted to restrain their assailant before he fled in an unknown direction.

The victim ultimately suffered a laceration to his lip and a bloody nose.

Police are investigating the incident as a bias crime, WABC reported.

The suspect is described as a white male with blond hair, 5’9″ to 5’10”, and 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

