Tiki Barber's Marriage To The 24-Year-Old Intern He Left His Pregnant Wife For Has Been Postponed

Photo: WikiCommons

Tiki Barber proposed to Traci Lynn Johnson in August and she said yes.As a reminder, Johnson is the 24-year-old intern who Barber had an affair with, which eventually broke up his marriage to Ginny Cha.



But Barber and Cha’s divorce is still unsettled, and pending in New York State courts, according to the New York Post. And this is holding up Barber’s marriage to his young blonde fiancee.

The divorce is still sitting in court because Barber claims he cannot afford Cha’s alimony demand.

The couple had planned to marry in May, but at this rate it’s not going to happen by then.

