THIS CAN'T BE RIGHT: Tiki Barber To Come Out Of Retirement??

According to the Twitter of his agency, Tiki Barber has filed papers with the NFL that would officially allow him to come out retirement and play again.



We don’t say this often, but “Wait … what?”

Also … why?

Also … who would take him?

Barber hasn’t played in the NFL since 2006. He’s been sitting behind various television desks for NBC for most of the last four years. He is, as they say, old.

If true, this cannot end well.

Adam Schefter confirms that he did indeed file the papers, but there must be an angle here. The most likely scenario is that Barber is broke. He lost his NBC gig after a ugly public divorce from his wife (who was eight-months pregnant at the time he left her for a 23-year-old NBC intern.)

On the other hand, his twin brother Ronde is still in the NFL, but he never left.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.