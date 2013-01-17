Here's How To Play Pick-Up Basketball With An Ex-NBA Star For $1,000 (Thanks To Tiki Barber)

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

After a brief career in TV, ex-NFL player Tiki Barber is going into the business world.He co-founded a company called Thuzio — a booking website where normal people can hire current and former athletes for a wide variety of purposes.



The site’s roster includes ex-players like Vin Baker, Larry Holmes, and Fred McGriff, as well as current players like Martellus Bennett of the Giants and Danny Green of the Spurs.

It’s being marketed as a gift for die-hard fans.

The price varies by the player and the activity. It costs $500 to have lunch with Tiki Barber, $2,500 to play golf with Derrick Coleman, $7,500 to have Pierre Garcon come to your Bar Mitzvah, and $20,000 to have R.A. Dickey make an appearance at your company’s promotional event.

To get an idea of how it works, we took a look at how hard it would be to hire former NBA star Vin Baker to come play pick-up basketball with us.

Here’s what we found.

