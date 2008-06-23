Tiki Barber Sells Soul To Manhattan Ice Cream Store

Tiki Barber tries to bury the memory of quitting the New York Giants a year too early…by selling ice cream:

NY Post: TIKI Barber is going nuts.

Pistachio, to be exact.

The former Giants running back-turned-NBC correspondent is about to make another sweet career move – he’s having an ice- cream flavour named after him.

Tiki-tacchio, a vanilla ice cream with mini-M&Ms, chocolate fudge, dark chocolate chunks and pistachios, will make its debut tomorrow at Last Licks, a small but growing sports-themed ice cream parlor opening its first Manhattan store Monday, at 93rd Street and 2nd Avenue.

More on nypost.com

