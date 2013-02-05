Tiki Barber Says Getting Paid $500 To Go To Lunch With People Has Nothing To Do With Being Broke

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Tiki Barber is doing an Ask Me Anything — a live Q&A — on Reddit right now.Like most celebrities who do these Q&A’s, he is generally answering non-controversial questions. But he did step up and answer a fairly confrontational question about why he goes to lunch with people for $500.



Barber co-founded a company called Thuzio that lets regular people rent out current and former athletes for events, birthday parties, and even lunches.

For instance, you can pay $1,000 and former NBA star Vin Baker will come to your house and play basketball with you.

Barber is one of the athletes available for rent. His going rate for lunch is $500 for two hours.

One Redditor asked Barber:

” … Why are you having two hour lunches for people for 500$? I mean..you can’t be that broke…”

Barber responded:

“(…) I’m testing out pricing and date points for a business I created. At that price point, we are booking about 20 bookings a month. And don’t forget, I have a nationally syndicated radio show now. It’s not about being broke, it’s about being an entrepreneur.”

Basically, Barber is putting his money where his mouth is. He started this company where ex-athletes can get paid for their time, and he’s using himself as a guinea pig.

It makes sense.

Check out the rest of the AMA here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.