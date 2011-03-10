Tiki Barber And The NFL Lockout Could Key The UFL's Rise

NFL teams aren’t chomping at the bit to sign Tiki Barber, but Jim Fassel, the head coach of the UFL’s Las Vegas Locomotives, would be thrilled to add the 35-year-old running back to his roster.



Barber might not be the only NFL (player or ex-NFL as the case may be) to consider suiting up for the United Football League next year. It’s hard to imagine any of the NFL’s star free agents playing for the fledgling league because of the injury risk and minuscule pay check, but the marginal players could jump ship.

The guys that figure to be hurt the most by the NFL lockout aren’t the players most football fans have heard of, but they could still provide a major bump to the UFL’s product and visibility. And who knows, the UFL may be able to snatch a few more over the hill stars looking for one more season than usual if there’s no NFL season.

That all could be huge for the NFL’s baby brother.

The UFL’s financial situation has been fragile at best, but if there’s no NFL season, many football fans would give the UFL a shot, especially if they already know a few of the league’s players. Admit it, you’re one of them.

