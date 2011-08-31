Tiki Barber Proposed To The 24-Year-Old Intern He Left His Pregnant Wife For

Photo: WikiCommons

Tiki Barber and his wife Ginny Cha split last year after Barber reportedly started dating a 24-year-old NBC intern, Traci Lynn Johnson.Ginny Cha was pregnant at the time, with twins.



And now, Barber and Johnson are getting married, according to the New York Post.

Barber’s agent told the Post: “They got engaged. [Tiki’s] very happy, and he’s moving forward with his life.”

But Barber’s divorce from his wife Cha is still pending in New York Courts due to money issues between the couple.

Barber is also in the midst of attempting an NFL comeback.

