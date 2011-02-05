TigerText Will Help You Cheat On Your Wife (And Do Other Cool Stuff)

TigerText is a new startup that helps you send text messages that vanish from both the sender and receiver’s phones after a set period of time. (WSJ)



It’s already popular with celebrities in Hollywood who don’t want to end up on TMZ, but there are plenty of other potential applications… like cheating on your wife.

That’s not the application TigerText would like you to focus on, though (short-sighted — that’s a big market they’re ignoring!).

They have an enterprise version that costs $10 per employee per month and is popular in industries like healthcare and banking. For example, using TigerText allows doctors to message each other about patients without violating rules around professional secrecy.

A problem with TigerText is that both users have to download the app for the system to work. (So, if you find TigerText on your spouse’s iPhone… Maybe you should have a word with them.) But that’s not too bad given how many people download so many apps these days. And secrecy is a good reason to download an app. TigerText has raised $2.2 million from angels so far.

All adultery-related kidding aside, we like the idea and if the execution works, it sounds like something that can be very useful for many people.

