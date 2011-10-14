The Rangers Took Home A Victory Thanks To Late-Inning Heroics

AP



Detroit Tigers v. Texas Rangers (Rangers lead series 3-1) The 11th inning has been very, very good to the Rangers.

And especially Nelson Cruz.

The slugger threw out Miguel Cabrera at home in the eighth inning and hit an extra-inning three-run homer – his second consecutive 11th-inning blast – to cap a 7-3 victory and push the Tigers to the brink of elimination.

Mike Napoli hit an RBI single to ultimately take the lead. And Neftali Feliz closed it out.

But it’s the Rangers outfielder that continues to steal headlines.

“For you guys that haven’t seen Nelson every day, he’s capable of doing exactly what he’s doing,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “We’ve been waiting for it for a long time. He’s a complete player.”

Texas aims for its second consecutive World Series appearance on Thursday. It’ll be a game one pitching rematch between Texas ace C.J. Wilson and Detroit’s likely Cy Young winner, Justin Verlander.

St. Louis Cardinals v. Milwaukee Brewers (Cardinals lead series 2-1)

The first four Cardinals to reach base against Yovani Gallardo scored.

The team didn’t plate another runner all night. But that’s all they needed, thanks to some great relief pitching in St. Louis’ 4-3 win.

Chris Carpenter couldn’t replicate his complete game shutout performance against Philadelphia, lasting just five innings Wednesday night. But four relievers combined to pitch four perfect innings of baseball to bail out the Cardinals ace.

“That’s what’s so fun about this game and that’s what’s so fun about our pitching,” Carpenter said. “Our guys did a fabulous job.”

The Brewers have lost eight straight postseason road games, a dubious streak stretching all the way back to the 1982 World Series.

They’ll look to regain home field advantage Thursday when Randy Wolf squares off against the Cardinals’ Kyle Lohse, who will be pitching on twelve days’ rest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.