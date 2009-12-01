Tiger's "Mistress" Rachel Uchitel Denies Everything Again (In Detail!)

New York Post: In an explosive, exclusive interview with The Post, Tiger Woods’ alleged mistress reveals how she innocently came to meet the golf superstar — and dishes sensational details about the rumours behind their reputed extramarital hookup.



‘THIS is ridiculous. Not a word of it is true,” Rachel Uchitel told The Post. “I told the Enquirer and Star that it wasn’t true. I told them not only did I have information to disprove the story, but I offered to take a lie-detector test.”

“It’s the most ridiculous story. It’s like they are asking me to comment if there are aliens on Earth. I found out who their sources were [Uchitel says she understands there were two sources to the story], which girls were blabbing.

“The worst thing is that everybody in New York is talking about me and Tiger Woods now because their reporters have been calling up everyone I know or have ever worked with, asking what they know about the supposed affair.”

