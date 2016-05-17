Tigers manager gets ejected and then has a complete meltdown

Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus got ejected on Monday night but he didn’t leave until he got his money’s worth.

The ejection came at the end of the fourth inning when Nick Castellanos was called out on strikes. Ausmus came out to argue and Fox Sports North caught the earlier part of the exchange live on air, including a lot of foul language by Ausmus. He then proceeded to cover home plate with his warm up and even tossed his cap for good measure as he stormed off the field.

Here is the scene. Warning: the following video contains language that some may find offensive.





Here is the full video via MLB.com.

