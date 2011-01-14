Julian Robertson Just Hired The Founder Of FrontPoint To Re-Launch His Hedge Fund

Is this a sign that after almost 10 years, Julian Robertson is about to reopen his hedge fund to new investors?



Julian Robertson has been planning to re-launch his fund for a while, but it’s been closed to new investors.

But now that Gil Caffray, the company’s former chief trader is returning to the firm as chief investment officer, as Dealbook reports, it’s looking very likely that this is about to happen.

Caffray has an interesting past.

He departed Tiger back in 2000 after an eight year stint, and founded FrontPoint Partners. When that was sold to Morgan Stanley, Caffray stayed with the bank temporarily but then left to join Tiger cub Touradji Capital – a $2.5 billion fund.

He was the firm’s CEO and eventually moved into the role of special advisor, which he’ll continue to do even now that he’s back with the mothership.

Robertson is thrilled Caffray’s coming home.

Here’s now Tiger described Gil’s return:

“Gil’s job is very much to work on the seeding business,” Fraser Seitel, a spokesman for Tiger Management, said today by phone, referring to the provision of startup capital to hedge funds.

“Julian is delighted to have him back.”

This is the latest new addition to the Tiger family, but not the first; last July the firm recruited John Townsend, a former Goldman Sachs exec, as chief operating officer and a managing partner.

All this points to something interesting happening over at Robertson’s war room.

Paul Touradji said of the news:

“This is terrific news for Gil, Touradji Capital Management and Tiger. We are delighted that T.C.M, will continue to benefit from Gil’s vast experience in his ongoing capacity as special adviser to T.C.M. and also gain from his new insights as C.I.O. of Tiger.”

