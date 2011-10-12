The Detroit Tigers Shut Down The Texas Rangers' Hot Bats To Win Game Three Of The ALCS

AP



Detroit Tigers v. Texas Rangers (Series tied 2-2)American League – we have a series.

Doug Fister pitched his second consecutive strong start, shutting down a hot Rangers lineup in Tuesday night’s 5-2 victory.

Fister allowed just two runs over 7 1/3 innings for his second straight postseason victory.

And while the Tigers lineup may be banged up. They still have Miguel Cabrera.

The American League batting champ hit a tie-breaking double in the fifth inning and added a homer late.

Without Delmon Young, Magglio Ordonez and Brennan Bosch, the Tigers’ depth proved too much. Jhonny Peralta also homered. And Austin Jackson added a run-scoring single.

“You know what? This is us,” Tigers manager Jim Leyland said after the game. “We are what we are. We’ve been doing this for the whole year, and we’re going to either win this thing or go down with what we got.”

The Tigers ruined the dominant postseason resume of Texas’ Colby Lewis. Entering the game 4-0 in five playoff starts, the Rangers pitcher allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Detroit looks to tie the series at home Wednesday afternoon. Matt Harrison takes the bump for Texas and will be opposed by Detroit’s Rick Porcello.

