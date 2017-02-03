Tigerair cancels flights to Bali -- again

Tigerair Australia flights to or from Bali on Friday have been cancelled.

It is the latest in ongoing problems for the budget airline, after a dispute with the Indonesian authorities over the airline’s status as a charter operator last month.

In a statement on its website, the airline said the cancellations are “due to issues regarding final procedural approvals from Indonesian authorities,” and as a result “Tigerair Australia will not operate flights to and from Bali on Friday 3 February 2017.”

The statement continues: “Customers due to travel from Australia to Bali on 3 February will be offered full refunds. Customers due to travel from Bali to Australia on 3 February will be re-accommodated by Tigerair onto services back to Australia operated by Virgin Australia and other carriers.”

Here’s a list of the flights that have been affected.

TT1 MEL-DPS

TT17 ADL-DPS

TT19 PER-DPS

TT6 DPS-MEL

TT10 DPS-ADL

TT24 DPS-PER

An update on flights to and from Bali from Saturday 4 February onwards is expected to be made soon.

“Tigerair Australia sincerely apologises to affected customers for the inconvenience that this situation has caused and continues to work hard to minimize the inconvenience for all affected customers,” the airline said, and added that its call centre is currently experiencing a higher volume of calls than normal, so wait times will be longer than usual.

Last month 2,000 Australians were stranded in Bali during the Christmas holiday break following similar issues.

At the time Virgin Australia, which owns Tigerair, stepped in to operate extra flights from Bali bring Australian passengers home.

