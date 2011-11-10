Guess Who Made The List Of Hedge Fund Managers Millionaires Love

The high-end investment club TIGER 21, which charges membership fees of $30,000 per year and invests around $15 billion all together, recently released their Member favourites Survey Results, Reuters reported.



One statistic of particular interest – 12% of the group’s funds were invested in hedge funds, it was the highest level for the TIGER 21 group since 2007.

It’s really just a great way to see the rich people other rich people love to invest in.

Here are the hedge fund managers that made the cut and onto the survey results:

Paul Singer of Elliott Management ($17 billion AUM),

Robert Zoellner of Alpine Associates ($1.8 billion AUM)

Kyle Bass of Hayman Capital Management ($726 million AUM)

Israel Englander of Millennium Partners ($12.7 billion AUM)

Richard Dowdle of Ramius Capital ($10 billion AUM)

Norman Milner of Ramius Capital ($10 billion AUM)

David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital ($4.6 billion AUM)

Andreas Halvorsen of Viking Global Investors ($12 billion AUM)

John Paulson of Paulson & Co. ($35.2 billion AUM)

There are some smart choices on that list – like Einhorn, whose bet against Green Mountain Coffee was vindicated today as the company’s stock tanked after the earnings announcement. But also some dubious ones – such as John Paulson, who has seen negative returns for several of his funds last quarter.

The club also showed a penchant for real estate and stock investments. favourite stocks included Apple, Berkshire Hathaway and General Electric.

