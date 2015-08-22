Tiger Woods is in position to win his first tournament in 2 years

Tiger Woods shot a second-round 65, one day after shooting a 64, and holds a share of the lead at 11-under in the Wyndham Championships, a tournament he has never played before.

While Woods has shown occasional signs of being able to once again compete for PGA Tour wins, he has been inconsistent all season. Still, back-to-back rounds of 65 or better are the best sign yet that he might finally end his winless drought.

Woods last win came almost exactly two years ago at the Bridgestone Classic in August, 2013. That was also the last tournament in which he held the lead after 36 holes.

Woods looked shaky early on, 3-putting on the first hole for a bogey and playing the first seven holes at even par. However, Tiger went 5-under over the next seven holes including an eagle on the par-5 15th hole.

NOW WATCH: 9 awesome facts about WWE superstar John Cena



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.