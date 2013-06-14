It Looks Like Tiger Woods Has A Wrist Injury

Tiger Woods is grinding through an up-and-down start at the US Open.



While many expected it to be a scoring bonanza at Merion this week, the course ate up a punch of top players yesterday, including Tiger.

He was +2 through 11 holes before play was suspended for the night.

He also appears to be carrying some sort of wrist injury.

He grimaced a number of times yesterday. Jason Sobel of Golf Channel was following Tiger all day and said he first showed signs of an injury on the opening hole. Sobel added, “Tiger Woods is hurting. If this wasn’t a major, he might be out.”

Tiger said his wrist was “fine” after the round yesterday. He’s already back on the course this morning, and this will be something to watch throughout the day.

But this grimace doesn’t lie:

