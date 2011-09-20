QUIZ: Can You Name The Little-Known Golfers Who Are Ahead Of Tiger Woods In The World Golf Rankings?

Tony Manfred
Tiger Woods Masters eagle

Photo: AP

Tiger Woods is all the way down to 49th in the newest Official World Golf Rankings.This is his lowest ranking since 1996.

So for the first time in a long time, a lot of unknowns and up-and-comers sit above Tiger on the world golf totem pole.

We’ve assembled a sampling of the players who are out-playing Tiger right now.

Can you identify them?

This guy is just 20 years old

ANSWER: #47 Ryo Ishikawa

You'll remember him from his final round collapse at the PGA

ANSWER: #38 Jason Dufner

You should really be able to get this one

ANSWER: #37 Darren Clarke

This Italian phenom was born in 1993

ANSWER: #35 Matteo Manassero

He's a tween heartthrob and one of the best young Americans on tour

ANSWER: #33 Rickie Fowler

This Dane came in third in August's PGA Championship

ANSWER: #26 Anders Hansen

He's the lefty who came in second in last year's PGA Championship

ANSWER: #15 Bubba Watson

He's won two tournaments in the last month

ANSWER: #13 Webb Simpson

He entered last year's PGA Championship final round with a three-shot lead, but collapsed on Sunday

ANSWER: #11 Nick Watney

He burst onto the scene this year with some thrilling performances at majors

ANSWER: #7 Jason Day

