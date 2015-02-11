Tiger Woods' World Golf Ranking reaches lowest point in 19 years

Following his withdrawal from the Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods’ World Golf Ranking has fallen to 62nd in the world, his lowest point since his first full season on the PGA Tour in 1996.

In October, 1996, Tiger Woods won the Las Vegas Invitational, his first career win. Following the event, his ranking jumped from 221st to 75th. A week later he finished third and his ranking rose to 61st in the world.

Now, 953 weeks later, Woods has fallen below that level for the first time since then, a stretch that included 683 weeks as the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.