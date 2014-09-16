Tiger Woods Is Obsessed With Working Out

When his back injury first flared up six months ago, many people in the golf world speculated that Tiger Woods was putting his health at risk by hitting the gym too hard.

He showed up at the beginning of 2014 looking noticeably more jacked. After he hurt his back, overzealous weightlifting was floated as a possible cause.

His old swing coach Hank Haney said Tiger “overdoes” it in the gym. Fellow golfer Ian Poulter tweeted “75% of injuries are caused in the gym.” Paul Azinger agreed.

On Monday, Tiger Woods spoke to the media at length for the first time since his sad, nightmarish PGA Championship showing. Much to the dismay of the critics who say he lifts too many weights, Tiger pointed to a lack of gym time as one of the main reasons he struggled this summer. He also said he hasn’t swung a golf club in a month, but has been working out “pretty hard” in order to build up his strength.

It’s a clear indication of the importance Tiger places in strength training. The guy is obsessed with lifting weights.

Speaking Monday at his Hero World Challenge event, he blamed his struggles on not being able to “burn the candle on both ends” with respect to weightlifting:

“As far as coming back this summer too soon, I felt good enough to do it, and the only unfortunate part is I couldn’t maintain the conditioning. I wasn’t as conditioned as I needed to be. So as the tournament would wear on, I would get more and more fatigued and tired, and I wasn’t as explosive, I wasn’t as strong because I couldn’t burn the candle at both ends. I couldn’t lift the weights that I’m used to — or accustomed to lifting as well as playing and practicing. I just couldn’t do all of it at the same time.”

When asked whether he was looking for a new coach, he said he was just trying to get stronger:

“Am I looking for a new coach? As of right now, no, I’m not. Right now I’m just trying to get physically better, stronger, faster, more.”

On what he has been doing for the last four weeks:

“Well, golf-wise, nothing. I haven’t swung a golf club yet. I’ve just been shadow swinging without a club, but I’ve been busting my butt in the gym pretty hard. I’ve got my strength back, which is nice. Now the next goal is to get my explosiveness and my fast twitch going, and that’s the next phase of my training.”

While some think weightlifting is the cause to his back issues, Tiger is convinced it’s the cure.

