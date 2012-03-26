Tiger Woods Won His First PGA Tour Event Since 2009 In Convincing Fashion

Tiger Woods entered the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a 1-stroke lead over Graeme McDowell. But with a 2-under 70 in the final round, Tiger cruised to a 5-stroke win, his first on the PGA Tour since 2009, a span of 26 starts.



Tiger’s last win came in September, 2009 at the BMW Championship. That was just two months prior to his infamous car wreck and subsequent marital problems.

Here’s the final putt that clinched the win for Tiger…



