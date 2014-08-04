Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA Event With Another Injury And His 2014 Season Is Now In Jeopardy

Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational with an apparent back injury and now there is speculation that his 2014 season may be over.

Woods was struggling throughout the front-9 of the final round, grimacing after several shots. But it wasn’t until the ninth hole when he appeared to be in great pain after his tee shot.

Woods’s game was just not right all day. Earlier on one par-3, Woods’ tee shot with a 5-iron came up nearly 70 yards short of the green (via @cjzero).



After his tee shot on the ninth hole, Woods struggled just to pick up his tee.

Shortly after that shot, Woods limped to a cart and was taken off the course.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

After noting that Woods had withdrawn from the tournament, CBS Sports commentator Jim Nantz added, “and in all likelihood, the end to his 2014 season.” At the very least, it would seem highly unlikely that Woods would be able to compete in next week’s PGA Championship, the final major of the year.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.