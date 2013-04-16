Tiger Woods Will Win A Major This Year

If you’re sceptical Tiger Woods is truly back to being the world’s greatest player, don’t obsess over the final result of the Masters.



Tiger Woods played very well, and it’s clear he’s going to break his major drought this year.

It will either happen at the U.S. Open at Merion or it will be at the Open Championship at Muirfield. It’s possible he wins both.

Woods lost the Masters because his putting was off ever so slightly. Plus, he clanked an approach shot off the 15th hole’s flagstick in his second round. If you remove that clank, he wins.

His driving and ball striking were good. His short game was excellent, and his putting was good enough. (If his putting was excellent, he would have won despite the clank.)

Golf is a fickle game. One wrong club, or in this case, wrong shot, and the round (or tournament) can be ruined.

Woods is not going to have the same sort of fluky shot plague him at the other two majors. Unless he gets hurt, or his putter goes truly cold, his game is good enough to win on the biggest stages, once again. And he will.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.