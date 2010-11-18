Tiger Woods Ready To Start Tweeting Again

After a tumultuous season that came and went without Tiger capturing a single PGA tour victory, it’s clear that the all-world golfer is human. Naturally, that means he can catch up with the rest of mankind and begin to tweet.



Photo: Screengrab

Tiger actually created the account back in June 2009, but it seems he’s ready to start using it regularly. If he’s half as proficient in 140 characters as he is from 140 yards, he should be a worthwhile follow.

Just don’t DM him while he’s putting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.