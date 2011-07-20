Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating A Financier Who Also Dated Tiger's Mistress

Wow.



If this story, via TMZ, is true, it’s ridiculous: Elin’s new boyfriend dated her ex-husband’s mistress.

We know it’s a little confusing at first, so let’s start at the beginning:

Tiger Woods‘ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren began dating a private equity billionaire heir, Jamie Dingham recently.

Elin is dating him because she is now divorced from golf prodigy Tiger Woods.

She is divorced from Woods of course because it was revealed that he had a string of affairs, inluding a long-term dalliance with one New York club hostess, Rachel Uchitel.

WELL. Rachel, Tiger’s mistress, once dated Jamie Dingham, Elin’s current man, according to TMZ.

It’s like the real-life American version of Closer (which is like the modern-day version of Mozart’s fiance-swapping opera Cosi fan tutte) — you know, the film with Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman, Jude Law and Clive Owen, where they all end up swapping partners… Well, Clive Owen and Natalie Portman never get together, played in this case by the yet-to-be-involved Rachel and Elin.

Anyway, we digress.

According to TMZ, “before Elin… Jamie and Rachel were an item — and there was a little bit of an overlap with Jamie and Tiger, but Jamie bowed out to the golfer. In fact, when Rachel got serious with Tiger, Jamie joked with her, “That’s ok. I’ll date his wife, Elin.”

As we said, ridiculous.

Despite this weird overlap, Nordegren and Dingman, who’s father is a billionaire who made his money in emerging markets, are reportedly very happy together.

Jamie Dingman is said to be an “accomplished emerging-markets veteran who has represented his father’s interests in China for the past six years.”

In the mid-90s, Jamie worked closely with Russian private equity funds.

