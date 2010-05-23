Tiger Woods' Wife Demands $750 Million And The Kids

The Herald: www.heraldsun.com.au



TIGER Woods’ wife has upped the ante in their divorce battle, with reports claiming she is demanding as much as $US750 million. In addition to the money, Elin Nordegren has abandoned her bid for joint custody and now wants to be the sole legal guardian of their two young children, US reports say…

Swede Nordegren, who has hired a London law firm to fight it out with Woods’ Florida attorneys, wanted $US750 million ($A900m) from the split, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

It would make the split the most expensive celebrity divorce, eclipsing the $600 million settlement expected in actor Mel Gibson’s divorce, which is still being finalised. Woods’ fortune was valued as high as $1.2 billion in 2008.

